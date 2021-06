Few children’s hospitals see as many patients with scoliosis and other spinal conditions as the orthopedic center at Dayton Children’s. We specialize in all types of treatment for scoliosis, including innovative surgical techniques like ApiFix and the BandLoc spinal procedure. And, helping us care for these patients is Jenna Keiffer, spine nurse navigator. Jenna serves as an educator and liaison throughout a patient’s entire spine surgery journey. For National Scoliosis Awareness Month, we sat down with Jenna to learn more about her role on Dayton Children’s spine team.