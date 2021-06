Hy-Vee has entered a wide-ranging partnership with online technology and services giant Google to enhance its omnichannel shopping experience. West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee said Wednesday that, under the multiyear agreement, it will tap Google’s suite of solutions and services — powered by the Google Cloud platform — to “stay on the cutting edge of digital technology” by bringing “new and unique innovation” to in-store and online customers. Projects will run the gamut from making the Hy-Vee Aisles Online grocery shopping service more convenient to integrating the Midwestern grocer’s virtual dietitian services and to enabling customers to schedule COVID-19 shots and other vaccinations online.