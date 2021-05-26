Rothman, Cigna sign value-based contract for Florida market

This may be the calm before the storm. Thursday is the last published day on the US Supreme Court calendar to release opinions from its current term (though they have a few more weeks for orders). It’s a term that saw a meaningful challenge to the ACA last November. It was a case many in the media thought could not be overturned, based on the line of questioning from the justices. But for that to happen, Justices Roberts and Kavanaugh both will need to break from the 6-3 conservative majority to craft a majority opinion with the three more liberal justices. That seems a tough reach.