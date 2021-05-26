Rothman, Cigna sign value-based contract for Florida market
Philadelphia-based Rothman Orthopaedic Institute has contracted with Cigna for in-network value-based care for the practice's offices in Florida. The practice had a longstanding relationship with Cigna prior to this new deal, which gives Cigna members in-network care at Rothman facilities effective June 1. The practice is a pioneer in value-based contracting, and President Alexander Vaccaro, MD, PhD, said he sees the trend evolving from bundled payments to a more sophisticated model of care.www.beckersspine.com