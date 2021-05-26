Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

CBC/Radio-Canada Taps ETL’S RF Gear for New Broadcast Center

By George Winslow
tvtechnology.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL—ETL Systems has announced that CBC/Radio-Canada’s new state of the art production center in Montreal has been equipped with ETL Systems’ RF distribution equipment. The Canadian public broadcaster is using the equipment to ensure the reliability of RF signals being carried from the rooftop antenna park to the satellite reception...

www.tvtechnology.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etl#Radio Canada#Cbc#Service Modules#Distribution Channels#News Channels#Tv Line#Service Quality#New Broadcast Center#Cbc Radio Canada#Etl Systems#Canadian#Maison De Radio Canada#Ip#Stingray Rf Over Fibre#Rf Signals#Rf Amplifiers#Rf Consultant#Rf Splitters#Fibre Equipment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Related
Cell Phonesnewscaststudio.com

Column: The new role of automation in broadcasting

Listen up, class. There was a time when runners – actual people – would physically carry a tape from the local production house to the broadcast studio just to ensure a commercial played at the scheduled time and kept the advertisers happy. That sounds like a ready-made seminar lecture in...
avnetwork.com

AV Technology to Host AV/IT Webcast on June 9

On Wednesday, June 9, at 2:00 p.m. ET, AV Technology with host the Adaptable Hybrid AV/IT Ecosystems webcast. New Era AV/IT Series moderator, Cindy Davis and panelists recently met to go through the program. The following are some of the highlights of what will be discussed. Tossing the first curveball...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Digital Realty Expands Global PlatformDIGITAL® with New Data Centers in Downtown Toronto, Canada and Marseille, France

PlatformDIGITAL® provides trusted foundation for resilient digital business as industries accelerate digital transformations globally. New highly-connected downtown data center is company's third in the emerging tech hub of Toronto. MRS4 will provide 13.6 MW of capacity and direct access to 14 submarine cables landing in Marseille. AUSTIN, Texas, May 27,...
Radio Online

Florida Broadcasters Name WUSF 2020 Radio Station of the Year

The Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists, FABJ, has named WUSF Public Media the "Station of the Year" in the radio division for 2020, citing exceptional work in broadcasting, digital news and podcasting by WUSF journalists amid a year of pandemic upheaval and social unrest. In all, WUSF won 17 awards...
Entertainmentarchive.org

Max Ferguson CBC Radio

Max Ferguson was a Canadian radio broadcaster who had a career that lasted more than 50 years with the CBC. One uploader provided a copy of one of his programs in this splendid collection. I'm looking for more of these and hoping that someone can provide them. Thanks!
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Radio Broadcasting-Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Radio Broadcasting market is growing at a CAGR of 3.5%. The growth of emerging markets, advertising at events, and technology developments are driving the market growth. However, factors such as capital-intensive industry are hampering the radio broadcasting market. Access the PDF sample of the...
Businessthefastmode.com

Etisalat Taps Comviva's CRBT Platform to Offer New Infotainment Services

Comviva, the global leader in digital solutions, on Monday announced its strategic partnership with Etisalat Misr to offer media rich Caller Ring Back Tone (CRBT) services. With this new service Etisalat subscribers can reflect their personality and emotions by playing different ring back tones for different callers. The new service will help Etisalat to drive next phase of growth with digital adoption being key for new digital services.
South Orange, NJshu.edu

Music Professor's Podcast to Premiere on New York Radio Station

Professor Tramm teaches voice and conducting, leads the University Chorus, Chamber Choir, and Orchestra, and in 2017, won the Seton Hall University Faculty Teacher of the Year. Currently, he also serves as artistic director and principal conductor with the MidAtlantic Artistic Productions as well as director of music in residence of the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association.
Worldkitco.com

BHP taps Nutrien for Canada potash mine partnership - Bloomberg News

May 27 (Reuters) - BHP Group is in discussions with fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd about a partnership in the miner's potash project in Canada, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources. Potential options include Nutrien acquiring a stake in the Jansen, Saskatchewan mine, or becoming an operator and selling the potash through...
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando TV, radio stations win broadcast journalism awards

The Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists has announced its 2021 award winners. Each year the organization — formerly known as the Florida Associated Press Broadcasters — honors professional and collegiate broadcast journalists across the Sunshine State. For the 2021 competition, more than 40 radio and television stations submitted more than 550 entries featuring content produced in ...
Electronicsreportsgo.com

Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC market forecast unveils appealing opportunities over 2021-2026

The Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC market report provides a detailed analysis of this business space. The market is analyzed in terms of production as well as consumption. Based on the production aspect, the report includes particulars pertaining to the manufacturing processes of the product, alongside revenue and gross margins of the respective manufacturers. The unit cost decided by the producers across various regions during the forecast period is also included in the report.
ava360.com

New BTS meal available at McDonald’s outlets across Canada

A BTS-inspired McDonald’s meal has arrived at locations across Canada. The meal consists of 10-piece chicken nuggets, fries, a drink coupled with limited-edition Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces, which were previously only available at South Korean McDonald’s outlets. The meal is packed in punchy purple branding, rather than the...
Times Union

AireSpring Releases Major Update to Real-time Quoting Tool

QuoteSpring 5.0 Now More Powerful, Faster, Comprehensive, and Flexible than Ever. AireSpring, a leading Managed Services Provider specializing in Unified Communications, Managed IT and Network Services, today announced a major upgrade to its powerful online, real-time quoting and proposal application, QuoteSpring. The application simplifies the sales process for channel partners by allowing them to generate comprehensive, competitive quotes and proposals instantly on demand. QuoteSpring 5.0 demonstrates a more intuitive, complete, and flexible design while retaining the features that have made the platform so successful. These include the ability to select from one of the widest arrays of connectivity options available in the Channel paired with AireSpring’s cloud communications solutions, Managed SD-WAN, Security and Managed IT services. QuoteSpring 5.0 expands upon these features by adding the ability to generate global multi-location quotes with the click of a button.