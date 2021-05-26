Cancel
Racine, WI

Wisconsin Humane Society’s Freya is a Beautiful Pup in Need of a Home

By Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ai4ra_0aCAMuTL00

Freya is a beautiful 3-year-old dog at the Wisconsin Humane Society in Racine looking for a place to call home. With her soulful brown eyes and outstanding ears, this sweetheart is truly irresistible. If you’d love to have a friend like Freya, please visit www.wihumane.org/adopt today!

About the Wisconsin Humane Society

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the Wisconsin Humane Society has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.

ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com
