Cobalt Digital Adds Full Support for RIST Certificate-Based Authentication

By George Winslow
tvtechnology.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, Ill.—Cobalt Digital has announced that its implementation of the Reliable Internet Stream Transport (RIST) Main Profile now includes full support for certificate-based authentication. The enhanced functionality gives users of Cobalt Digital's 9992 encoder/decoder family and 9990 decoder an added level of security by ensuring the identity of the remote...

