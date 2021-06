BATON ROUGE, - Leading pediatricians from across the state and Louisiana Department of Health State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter have released a public letter urging parents and caregivers to protect their eligible children against COVID-19 with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. In the letter, pediatricians caring for children throughout Louisiana make the case that the vaccines are the best way for this age group to safely return to school and to summer activities like camp, and vital for the protection of families.