This week’s DMTV Milkshake guest is workplace interiors expert Manuel Navarro, design director and a principal of the Austin office of IA Interior Architects. For this week’s Milkshake, we asked Manny to pull out his crystal ball – specifically, a sizable wedge of selenite – and look to the near-term future: Will the office of 2022 look like the office of 2019 – or something else entirely? “The open office workplace is really going to have to become much more flexible and agile than it ever was before,” Navarro says. “Typically we weren’t designing open-office workspaces that could accommodate a ton of virtual collaboration and online calls. At least in the short term, [that will mean] creating spaces that are good with acoustics. Great lighting for when you’re on camera, so you don’t look like crap. And the equity within the experience of [some] people being in the office and [others] being at home is going to be a very difficult thing to resolve. We need to create spaces that people really want to come to every single day.”