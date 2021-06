Fantasy basketball playoffs are here and the waiver wire has some treasures on it with some of the NBA teams opening up their team rotations. For those in roto leagues, you’ve entered the final few weeks of NBA action and we have to get our teams in order and there will be some of your season-long studs that might get benched. Teams like the Pistons and Raptors have already started benching players. Now isn’t the time to sleep on your team. You must always be one step ahead of the game. Teams not contending will let their younger players have longer leashes when on the court.