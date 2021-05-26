The Time Variance Authority Is Ready for Action in Loki Character Posters

Having spent 20-odd movies establishing the Infinity Stones as the most powerful force in the universe, the first episode of the new Loki series on Disney+ reveals their current status as ... something else entirely. It’s an implicit cue to Marvel fans that this new Phase of the MCU is going to be different than the previous ones. Building off the time-traveling mishaps in Endgame, Loki essentially begins the process of turning Marvel’s cinematic universe into a “multiverse.” Long a facet of both Marvel and DC Comics, a multiverse — a limitless array of alternate timelines and dimensions all co-existing simultaneously — can be a pretty confusing topic, and so a lot of the first two episodes of Loki (out of the total of six in this season) are dedicated to simply explaining the concept and how this version of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) fits into them.