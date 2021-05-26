The Time Variance Authority Is Ready for Action in Loki Character Posters
The Time Variance Authority Is Ready for Action in Loki Character Posters. Disney has dropped a brand new set of character posters for Loki. The latest promotional materials see Loki dressed as a Time Variance Authority agent. However, Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief is in good company. There are also posters for Owen Wilson's Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, and Wunmi Mosaku's Hunter B-15, an original character who will debut in the series. In the comics, Ravonna Renslayer had different appearances and alternate reality versions. In the one from Earth-6311, she is a princess from the 40th century Earth who takes on the guise of Terminatrix. The upcoming show will see her as one of the TVA agents, working as a judge.