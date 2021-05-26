Cancel
The Time Variance Authority Is Ready for Action in Loki Character Posters

SuperHeroHype
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Time Variance Authority Is Ready for Action in Loki Character Posters. Disney has dropped a brand new set of character posters for Loki. The latest promotional materials see Loki dressed as a Time Variance Authority agent. However, Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief is in good company. There are also posters for Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, and Wunmi Mosaku’s Hunter B-15, an original character who will debut in the series. In the comics, Ravonna Renslayer had different appearances and alternate reality versions. In the one from Earth-6311, she is a princess from the 40th century Earth who takes on the guise of Terminatrix. The upcoming show will see her as one of the TVA agents, working as a judge.

