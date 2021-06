Kayla is a stay-at-home mom who feels that her husband, William, watches every penny she spends. "He questions it when I buy a new T-shirt," she says. Michael gets anxiety attacks when talking to his wife, Lauren, about her credit-card purchases. "I'm scared of the conflict," he told me, "and we never seem to resolve anything." Amanda and Joe are working hard to make ends meet and care for their two sons, and they worry that the constant pressure is squeezing out any sense of fun or lightness in their relationship.