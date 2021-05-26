Alternate Realities Collide in Superman and Lois Episode 1.08 Promo

Clark Faces [SPOILER] in Superman and Lois Episode 1.10 Promo. SPOILER WARNING for Superman and Lois Episode 1.09!. The CW just dropped a fresh promo for the upcoming tenth episode of Superman and Lois. The next installment will feature a face-to-face encounter between Clark Kent and his self-proclaimed brother, Morgan Edge. Much to everyone’s surprise, the last episode ended with the businessman confessing that he isn’t from this planet before floating into the atmosphere and calling Clark “brother.” Now, Superman and Morgan will have to talk about the meaning of that statement. While it’s very unlikely that Morgan Edge will be Kal-El’s real brother, he might be coming from Krypton. Unlike Clark, Morgan doesn’t seem to be very fond of humans. It will be up to the titular hero to teach him a little more about humanity.