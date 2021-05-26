Alternate Realities Collide in Superman and Lois Episode 1.08 Promo
Alternate Realities Collide in Superman and Lois Episode 1.08 Promo. SPOILER WARNING for Superman and Lois Episode 1.07!. The CW debuted a new promo for the upcoming eighth episode of Superman and Lois. The next installment will feature a closer encounter between the Kryptonian hero and John Henry Irons. The man previously known as Captain Luthor comes from an alternate reality where Superman has turned on humanity before dooming it to a miserable fate. That’s why he chose to travel to this new Earth to stop Kal-El from doing the same. It’s worth mentioning that John was married to Lois Lane in that alternate reality and that she was killed. Now, John is moving ahead with his own agenda, which also includes stopping Morgan Edge’s experiments with X-Kryptonite. But it looks like some things have already taken a wrong turn.www.superherohype.com