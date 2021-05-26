Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Get your messy trunk in order with this $22 car organizer

By Ana Suarez
SFGate
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the trunk of your car looks like a closet exploded, it's time to actually sort through what you use and what you haven't touched in years. You can get everything in working order and actually make it look nice with a car trunk organizer. When I got my new car at the end of 2020, I vowed to not treat it poorly like all my previous cars. I got a small vacuum, cleaner actually meant for cars, microfiber towels, and a trunk organizer.

www.sfgate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Organizer#Coupon#Amazon Com#Small Cars#Adjustable Straps#New Cars#Auto Trunk Organizers#Mesh Side Pockets#Microfiber Towels#Drive#Storage#Home#Sale#Working Order#Heavy Duty#Clip#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Cars
Related
ApparelPosted by
Reader's Digest

Where to Sell Old Clothes to Get the Most for Your Money

We’re willing to bet that your wardrobe is filled to the brim with garments and accessories you never wear. If that’s the case, it’s time to clean out your closet and get paid for your surplus stuff. The first step is to figure out if your threads are worth any money. Unfortunately, just because you dropped a lot of dough on something, it doesn’t mean it has a high resale value. “One person’s trash is not always another person’s treasure!” says celebrity stylist Jennifer Austin. Do some research to see if the item is something people are currently buying. To figure that out, go to a site or app, search for what you want to sell, and then filter results by items that have “sold.” You’ll be able to see if it’s in demand, as well as the going prices for it.
Arizona Statetheava.com

Sleeper Car & Mail Order Brides

Taking the train across country is a singular joy and I strongly recommend a berth in the sleeper car: There's that magic moment when you wake up in the middle of the night, the steel wheels rattling on the rails below your bed, and for half a second you can't place it, not sure where you are.
Carsromper.com

The 5 Best Car Seat Organizers To Wrangle Your Family’s Clutter

Your family spends a lot of time in the car, but that doesn’t mean it needs to be messy. The best car seat organizers help you control the chaos by offering a designated place to store all your commuting essentials. These range in size and functionality, but the best ones are secure, can be easily installed on front seats or backseats, and keep clutter at bay with pockets and compartments for things like snacks, books, water bottles, and tablets.
Buying CarsCanyon News

Tips For Selling Your Car

UNITED STATES—What to do and what method suits you best when it’s time to sell your car. Selling your car can be equally as exciting as it can be upsetting. People often get attached to their vehicles; after all, a lot of time is spent with them through the course of a person’s life. It can be exciting too; however, it is usually the start of a new purchase and a necessary step before entering the market for a new vehicle or perhaps even a way to fund a great trip away. Either way, you want the process of selling your car to include the least amount of stress possible. You can do a number of things to smoothen out the process, including just identifying what the best method is for you.
AccidentsHartford Courant

How to get your car ready for a road trip

Whether you’re taking a family vacation, moving away or traveling for work, road tripping is an affordable way to cover a lot of ground and see some sights along the way. If you’re putting down a lot of miles, you want to make sure that your vehicle is in working order before heading out — the last thing you want is to break down in the middle of nowhere.
ShoppingPosted by
Simplemost

This Gigantic Fire Hydrant Sprinkler Is Just $30

If you’re old enough to remember when “playing in the sprinkler” just meant running through the sprinkler that also watered the lawn, get ready to be jealous of kids today. Sam’s Club is selling a massive Inflatable Fire Hydrant Sprinkler that stands over 6 feet tall. The sprinkler only requires...
Technologygamepur.com

How to repair your car in BitLife

Accidents can happen at any time, and they can be costly affairs depending on how bad the accident had been. In BitLife, your vehicle will slowly degrade over time, making it easier for things to fall or force you to replace it. If you’re looking to repair your vehicle, there are a few ways to go about this. For those looking to complete the Motorhead Challenge in BitLife, you need to repair a vehicle 10 times.
PetsOrlando Sentinel

The best dog car seat of 2021

If you’re a dog owner, you know that there’s a lot more involved when you want to bring your pup along for a drive. Investing in a dog car seat is a great idea to ensure you keep everyone safe. You’re also much less likely to be distracted if you strap Fido into one place rather than having them roaming around the vehicle.
ShoppingPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Hydro Flask’s All-Purpose Backpack Cooler Is 15% Off

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Hydro Flask already designs some of our favorite insulated bottles, but the Oregon brand also employs its cooling technology in backpack coolers. In fact, the Day Escape Cooler made our list of the best backpack coolers for 2021, but today we’ve got our sites set on the Unbound Series Soft Cooler while it’s on sale at Moosejaw.
themanual.com

The 11 Best Coolers With Wheels To Take Your Booze Anywhere

As summer slowly approaches, it’s only appropriate to start planning beach days and backyard barbecues as early as now. It’s never too early to start updating your warm-weather adventure gear. Whether you’re into camping, surfing, kayaking, or tailgating, the one common thread linking them all is the need for refreshing beverages packed inside the best coolers. However, what most coolers lack is portability. Most are big, bulky, and extremely heavy when laden with ice and beer. Backpack coolers are one solution. But if you want to level up your cooler game to the next level in 2021, you need wheels. Here are our picks for the best-wheeled coolers to shop for right now.
ShoppingReal Simple

Amazon Shoppers Say This Shelf Helps Free Up So Much Space in Their Tiny Bathrooms

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Configuring a storage scheme for a small bathroom isn't always an easy feat. Thankfully, there are plenty of genius shelving options available to help declutter your space without adding bulk. In fact, there's one that's generating a lot of buzz among Amazon shoppers for its bathroom-transforming abilities: the Spirich Over-the-Toilet Bathroom Shelf.
ShoppingNBC News

12 best coolers and cooler backpacks in 2021

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. With the official start...
Shoppingxda-developers

Find your archived orders on Amazon.

Many people are curious about how to find archived orders on Amazon. Here below I shared the complete step-by-step guide in order to find your order easily. Step 1: Log in to your Amazon account and find the previously mentioned orders‘ session, if found then click on it. Step 2:...
EnvironmentPosted by
thedrive

Mattel Will Pay to Recycle Your Old Matchbox Cars. These Are the Ones You Shouldn’t Throw Away

If they’re in perfect condition, some of your Matchbox editions could be worth hundreds (and maybe thousands) of dollars. Several years ago, my son and I were playing with his toy cars and I thought it would be interesting to create slo-mo videos of the tiny vehicles doing loop-de-loops and flying toward my camera. I can’t say for sure which one of us had more fun but it might have been me.
Real Estatemotor1.com

This totally normal-looking house for sale has a 25-car garage

House buying can be a menial task but if you're a car nut with several vehicles to consider, that can be a headache. So what's your ultimate dream house? A conservative yet nifty six-car garage under $400K? A posh and incredibly convenient trackside garage in Minnesota? Or maybe you want to splurge and go all-in for the gorgeous Aston Martin-designed home that has a 600-metre-long driveway?
Carswfxb.com

Ford Gets Patent for New Tech That Displays Billboard Ads on Your Car’s Screen

As if we don’t see enough advertising throughout our days…now Ford wants to bombard us with even more! The car company recently put a patent on a new technology. It works by using a vehicle’s camera to detect billboards as you drive by them, then show that same ad on your car’s dash display. From there you’ll be able to access links, directions, or other additional information about the ad.
Shoppingthekrazycouponlady.com

Become a Fabletics VIP and Get 70% Off Your Entire Order

Head over to Fabletics.com to check out their huge Memorial Day Blowout Sale. Become a VIP member, shop, and save up to 70% on your entire order through June 1. Once you unlock your exclusive offer, you have just one hour to shop and place your completed order. What’s Fabletics?