Cisco Is Leaving Town in The Flash Episode 7.12 Promo

SuperHeroHype
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCisco Is Leaving Town in The Flash Episode 7.12 Promo. The CW has released a shiny new promo for the upcoming twelfth episode of The Flash season 7. The next installment will see Team Flash saying goodbye to Cisco Ramon, who is planning to leave Central City together with Kamila. Earlier this month, news broke of actor Carlos Valdes leaving the series. It appears that the showrunners came up with a way to justify the absence of the S.T.A.R. Labs engineer. The episode will also feature Cisco donning the costume of Vibe. And while everything is pointing at this one being his last appearance on the shows, rumors indicate that Cisco might still play a role in the season 7 finale later this year.

www.superherohype.com
