Severe Weather Statement issued for Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 13:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Oswego THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN OSWEGO COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A separate Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for eastern Oswego County until 115 PM EDT. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Buffalo.