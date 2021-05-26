Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Illinois McDonald's offering iPhones to recruit workers

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10rBie_0aCAKvHe00
© Getty Images

An Illinois McDonald's is offering iPhones to employees as an incentive to recruit more staff at its restaurant, according to Business Insider.

The fast food franchise's Altamont, Ill., location advertised its new offer on a red and yellow sign posted in its window.

A photo of the sign that reads "McDonald’s Now Hiring Free iPhone" quickly went viral on Twitter garnering over 220,000 likes.

The sign also included fine print reading "After 6 months employment & meet employment criteria."

Insider confirmed with the location that the sign did, indeed, belong to the restaurant.

Restaurants across the U.S. have struggled to hire enough workers to meet industry demands amid a labor shortage brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

In an attempt to gain more employees, McDonald's pledged earlier this month to boost pay for employees at company-owned restaurants over the next few months.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

226K+
Followers
22K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcdonalds#Iphones#U S Restaurants#Mcdonalds#Fast Food Restaurants#Business Insider#Mcdonalds#Iphones#Employees#Company Owned Restaurants#Free Iphone#Employment Criteria#Industry Demands#Bragard#Altamont#Lmfao
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

Domino's® Urges Customers Not To Buy NFTs From The Noid™

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) - Get Report , the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales,knows that the Noid is back and will stop at nothing to thwart great pizza deliveries. However, recent Noid innovations featured in the latest Domino's television campaign, such as the infamous Pizza Crusher, Pizza Slayzer and giant Noid Balloon Blockade, haven't stopped tech-savvy Domino's from delivering delicious pizza to families nationwide. What's a villain to do?
TechnologyPosted by
FanSided

McDonald’s replacing humans with robots at the drive-thru

If you have watched the news for five minutes lately, you are no doubt well aware of the shortage of employees numerous businesses are experiencing. Help wanted signs can be seen everywhere with ads all over social media. And in some areas fast food chains such as McDonald’s are getting hit the hardest.
RestaurantsAOL Corp

McDonald's automated drive-thru is just the latest sign of robots taking over fast-food

Fast-food's biggest players are letting the robots right in through the front door as they seek out ways to overcome rising wages and worker shortages. McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski disclosed at a recent Wall Street conference the company is testing automated voice ordering for its drive-thru. The tests are being conducted at about 10 locations in McDonald's backyard of Chicago, IL.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Starbucks locations face supply shortages nationwide

Various Starbucks locations throughout the country are experiencing supply shortages, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business. "We are experiencing temporary supply shortages of some of our products," a Starbucks spokesperson told FOX Business via email. "Specific items will vary by market and store, and some stores will experience outages of various items at the same time. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working quickly and closely with our supply chain vendors to restock items as soon as possible."
EconomyNBC Miami

Kroger to Hire 10,000 Workers Across Its Grocery Brands

Kroger will hold a hiring event on Thursday to fill 10,000 jobs. The positions will be for the grocer's retail, e-commerce, pharmacy, manufacturing and logistical operations segments, across all its brands. The company announced plans to raise its average worker wage in March after criticism for lowering them during the...
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Apple ‘pays out millions’ after woman dropped off iPhone and repair workers posted explicit photos to web

Apple will reportedly pay millions of dollars in compensation to a 21-year-old student, after iPhone repair technicians posted explicit photos from her phone on social media.The settlement, which was first brought to light by The Telegraph, states that the student in Oregon took her iPhone to a repair store in California, which was operated by an Apple contractor called Pegatron.Techs working on the student’s device posted “10 photos of her in various stages of undress and a sex video” to Facebook to make it appear as if she uploaded them herself.The photos were then deleted when her friends noticed them.Apple was referred...
EconomyPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Farmer Heads to the Bank to Ask for a Loan

A farmer needed a loan to plant his annual crop of peanuts. With nowhere else to go, he went to the bank to request a loan but was devastated by the response he got. With the economy struggling, it was getting increasingly difficult for individuals and companies to secure loans for their personal needs or businesses.
EconomyKITV.com

Companies you'd never expect are offering signing bonuses to new employees

America's stores are having trouble bringing on staff to meet growing demand from customers as the US economy regains steam. So they're turning to an incentive less commonly deployed in the retail industry: sign-on bonuses for new hires. Amazon, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Tops Markets supermarket chain, Sheetz convenience stores and...
Grocery & SupermaketSupermarket News

Instacart to offer ButcherBox meats for delivery

Instacart, the nation’s largest online grocery delivery platform, has partnered with the ButcherBox brand of high-quality protein to make grass-fed beef and other meats more accessible to Americans across the U.S. The pilot program, launched Friday, is now available for customers across the greater New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago,...
AmazonPosted by
Fortune

Walmart stores will once again be closed this Thanksgiving

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. For the second year in a row, Walmart plans to shut its doors on Thanksgiving. The retail chain, which had generally kept stores open on the holiday since the...
Retailprogressivegrocer.com

DoorDash Will Be 3rd-Largest E-Commerce Banner After Amazon, Walmart: Report

Delivery service DoorDash Inc. will add $48.57 billion worth of gross merchandise value (GMV) sales in 2025, doubling 2020 sales, according to forecasts from Edge by Ascential’s market research arm, Retail Insight. Edge by Ascential analysts predict that DoorDash will become the third-largest e-commerce banner in the United States, behind Amazon and Walmart.com, by 2025.
Economychainstoreage.com

GNC in deal with Walmart

GNC is expanding its wholesale presence in a big way. The vitamins and nutritional supplements retailer said it will begin selling a select assortment of products in more than 4,000 Walmart stores and on the discounter’s website. Initially, GNC will offer a selection of men and women's essential everyday vitamins in several different formats. Over time, the company expects to expand its offerings to include additional sports nutrition and weight-management products.