Illinois McDonald's offering iPhones to recruit workers

© Getty Images

An Illinois McDonald's is offering iPhones to employees as an incentive to recruit more staff at its restaurant, according to Business Insider.

The fast food franchise's Altamont, Ill., location advertised its new offer on a red and yellow sign posted in its window.

A photo of the sign that reads "McDonald’s Now Hiring Free iPhone" quickly went viral on Twitter garnering over 220,000 likes.

The sign also included fine print reading "After 6 months employment & meet employment criteria."

Insider confirmed with the location that the sign did, indeed, belong to the restaurant.

Restaurants across the U.S. have struggled to hire enough workers to meet industry demands amid a labor shortage brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

In an attempt to gain more employees, McDonald's pledged earlier this month to boost pay for employees at company-owned restaurants over the next few months.