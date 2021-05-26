Cancel
Orange County, FL

Former State Attorney Aramis Ayala, Rep. Randolph Bracy announce runs for Val Demings' House Seat

By Alex Galbraith
orlandoweekly.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral Central Florida politicians have announced their plans to run for current US House Rep. Val Demings' seat in Congress. Former State Attorney Aramis Ayala, who made headlines for opposing capital punishment under the governorship of Rick Scott, announced on Wednesday morning that she would run for Demings' seat. While Demings hasn't announced a Senate candidacy, she has heavily hinted that she will challenge Marco Rubio in an upcoming election.

