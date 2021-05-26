Galaxy M42 5G (A42 5G) review: Forget 5G, get it for gaming performance
5G networks aren’t in abundance right now except in a few select countries, but that hasn’t stopped Samsung from launching a ton of 5G-enabled phones across all price segments already. The Galaxy M42 5G is the cheapest 5G phone from the Korean giant available in India right now, but since it’s a rebadged Galaxy A42 5G, which launched in late 2020, it comes off as a tad outdated in many areas of the spec sheet.www.sammobile.com