Galaxy M42 5G (A42 5G) review: Forget 5G, get it for gaming performance

Samsung recently launched its most affordable 5G phone: the Galaxy A22 5G. Probably a lot of people did not expect a so affordable 5G device from a brand like Samsung, but it became very evident how the Korean giant wants to fight the Chinese concurrency with all of its strength. That is why we think it is a great moment to compare the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G with the other entry-level 5G phones. Among the most affordable 5G devices sold in the global market, you have the Realme 8 5G and the OPPO A54 5G. Here is a specs comparison between three of the cheapest but valid 5G phones out there.