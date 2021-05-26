Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New mayor of Barnet pledges to support borough’s recovery from Covid-19

By Page Widely
todaynewspost.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new mayor of Barnet has pledged to help the borough recover from the coronavirus pandemic as lockdown restrictions end. Cllr Alison Cornelius said she would be happy to lend her support as the borough “comes back to life” – particularly those areas that have been badly affected by the virus.

todaynewspost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Dan Thomas#Pledges#Deputy Mayor#Volunteers#Totteridge#Barnet Hospital#The Eleanor Palmer Trust#Barnet Council#Nhs#Chipping Barnet#Liberal Democrat#Conservatives#Labour And Liberal#Cross Party Support#Chair Council Meetings#Housing Accommodation#Commitment#Vice Chairman#West Hendon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Businessguelph.ca

COVID-19 tourism recovery fund adds $350k, supports 50 local businesses and organizations

Guelph, Ont., June 3, 2021– On May 31, City Council approved an additional $350,000 for the COVID-19 tourism recovery fund, now totalling $700,000. Additional funding allows the City to further support tourism-focused organizations and businesses through pandemic recovery. “COVID-19 has hit Guelph’s tourism industry hard,” says Matthew Hardy Thomas, manager,...
Electionsgreenworld.org.uk

Ben Crystall: East Herts’s first Green councillor on Hertfordshire County Council

Describe the current political structure of your council. I have been elected to Hertfordshire County Council (HCC) from East Hertfordshire – the new county council make-up is 46 Conservatives (down four from the previous council), 23 Lib Dems (up from 18), seven Labour (down three), with myself as sole Green Party councillor, plus an independent councillor. The political control is based around an executive and topic panels.
Real Estateukconstructionmedia.co.uk

AFFORDABLE HOUSING FUND POLICY FOR HOMES WEST REGISTERED PROVIDERS – GRANT APPLICATION ROUND TWENTY SIX (26)

Source: https://procontract.due-north.com/Advert?advertId=238cfbcb-81c7-eb11-810c-005056b64545. 1. Title: AFFORDABLE HOUSING FUND POLICY FOR HOMES WEST REGISTERED PROVIDERS – GRANT APPLICATION ROUND TWENTY SIX (26)2. Awarding Authority: Bristol City Council, The Mayor of Bristol, City Hall, Avon, Bristol, GB, BS1 5TR. Tel: 01173521181. Email: [email protected] (Jacqueline Miller)3. Contract type: Public works contract4. Description: The Awarding Authority has set out the objective of delivering 2000 new homes per year, of which 800 should be affordable, by 2020. The Affordable Housing Fund Policy, for Homes West Registered Providers (RPs), is one of a number of routes that will enable the Council to achieve this objective. It sets out how the Council will make available grants to RPs to deliver affordable homes for rent.5. CPV Code(s): 45000000, 45200000, 452100006. NUTS code(s): UKK, UKK1, UKK117. Main site or location of works, main place of delivery or main place of performance: Region(s) of supply UNITED KINGDOM8. Reference attributed by awarding authority: Opportunity Id: DN5485719. Estimated value of requirement: Not provided.10. Expression of Interest End Date 30.6.2021 (12:00:00).11. Address to which they must be sent: Please log in or register at the following portal Web: advertId=238cfbcb-81c7-eb11-810c-005056b64545 to participate.12. Other information: Keywords Housing, Affordable Key dates Estimated contract dates Start date 28/02/2021 End date 01/04/2022TKR-202167-EX-1627312# funding opportunity.
HealthHillingdon Times

NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers’ Day in Watford

Watford Borough Council is throwing its weight behind a national day of celebration honouring NHS and social care workers. The first NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers’ Day takes place on Monday July 5 and will involve a service of reflection, the NHS flag being flown on the council building, and the offices being lit blue in the evening.
Politicswarwickcourier.co.uk

Pedestrianisation of The Parade in Leamington is due to end this month

The pedestrianisation of The Parade in Leamington town centre is due to end on Monday June 21, Warwickshire County Council has said. The authority has said "its intention is to remove all measures on June 21 however this will be dependent upon the next Government announcement relating to social distancing guidelines".
Politicsspenboroughguardian.co.uk

Batley and Spen could be scrapped as part of constituency boundaries review

Under plans published today (Tuesday) the Batley and Spen constituency would be scrapped and replaced by a new Batley and Hipperholme seat. The Government has ruled that all constituencies must have no less than 69,724 voters and no more than 77,062, hence the need for an independent review by the Boundary Commission for England (BCE).
Public Healthbatleynews.co.uk

Covid-19 surge testing to be expanded in Kirklees

Surge and enhanced testing began in Kirklees on May 26, with council staff knocking on people’s doors in Savile Town and Thornhill Lees, asking anyone over the age of 11 to take a PCR test. Staff have also been door-knocking in Batley following a great response from Savile Town and Thornhill Lees.
TrafficBBC

Swindon Railway Village: Town safety boosted by government funding win

Efforts are being made to improve safety for pedestrians thanks to a £432,000 grant. The award from the Safer Streets Fund has been secured by Swindon Borough Council and Wiltshire's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC). The Sheppard Street underpass in Swindon Railway Village and Rodbourne will be improved with better...
Trafficukconstructionmedia.co.uk

Funding approved for Lyminster north bypass

Source: https://www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/all-construction-news. West Sussex County Council has secured government funding to support construction of a £21.6m bypass.The Department for Transport has approved the release of £11.8m for construction of the northern section of the Lyminster bypass.The other £9.8m will come from West Sussex County Council, Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership and private developer contributions.The A284 Lyminster Road is an important north-south link road from the A27 at Crossbush, providing access to Littlehampton and to a lesser extent Bognor Regis. Journey times and accessibility are affected by the Wick level crossing, which causes delays to traffic in both directions and can impact on the junction with the A259.The bypass is proposed to improve safety and accessibility as well as contributing to regeneration in the Littlehampton and Bognor Regis areas.The planned scheme will link up with the southern section of the bypass, which Breheny Civil Engineering is currently building, to complete a new 1.1-mile single carriageway running to the east of Lyminster and Wick villages.The road will link a new junction on the A259 in Littlehampton to the A284 just south of the A27 at Crossbush, easing congestion in and out of Littlehampton. It will also support plans for 1,260 new homes being built in the area.The county council anticipates that construction will start in early 2022, subject to completion of the necessary land acquisition.
Politicselystandard.co.uk

Release farmgate report ASAP urges Tory councillor

Tory county councillors have done a U turn to call for immediate publication of the farmgate report into the farm tenancy awarded to former councillor Roger Hickford. Cllr Chris Boden, the Conservative nominee on the county council audit committee, believes publication is vital. He said his group leader – and...
Politicsbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Council: Grant bids have potential to ‘transform’ Oswestry

Oswestry could be “transformed” by government funding being sought for major development projects, Shropshire Council has said. The council’s cabinet has given the green light for three bids to be made into the first round of the government’s £4.8 billion Levelling Up Fund, for schemes in Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Craven Arms.
Trafficlosalamosreporter.com

Transportation Board: Uncertain Unanimity About Parking On DP Road

If all goes as planned, work will start on improvements to DP Road from about the Fire Station to the gate at the east end in April 2022. Part of that project could involve construction of parking on the south side of the road across from the existing businesses. County...
Public Healthworcesterobserver.co.uk

£2.5million in Covid grants for county since December

MORE than £2.5million has been handed to Worcestershire County Council through Government Covid-19 grants since December 2020. The cash came from over £31m allocated to the West Midlands over the same period. Warwickshire County Council by comparison received £2.2m and Herefordshire £851,591. In all more than 585,000 grants have been...
Politicsbatleynews.co.uk

Eric given town centres role on Kirklees Council's cabinet

Dewsbury East Labour councillor Eric Firth has been given the town centres and sustainable transport portfolio on the 10-strong cabinet. Coun Firth has been a strong voice promoting the Dewsbury Blueprint regeneration scheme which is currently underway. But his new role will cover the district’s smaller town centres too –...
Economybordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Residents 'fed up' of complaining over Kronospan dust concerns in Chirk

RESIDENTS are "absolutely fed up" of complaining about dust issues around a wood panel manufacturing factory, a senior councillor has said. Chirk Councillor Terry Evans told the Leader he is "not anti-Kronospan." But he said years of concerns and complaints about dust fallout around the site have been ignored. He...
Politicsbusinessnewswales.com

Government Ministers ‘Deeply Impressed’ by Copr Bay Progress

Two UK Government Ministers have seen first-hand the significant progress being made on the emerging £135m Copr Bay phase one district in Swansea. Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, has given a tour to Robert Jenrick – Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government – and Simon Hart, Secretary of State for Wales.
Public HealthPosted by
Garland, Texas

COVID-19 - Recovery Resources

The City of Garland and other community partners are facilitating access to recovery programs for Garland residents who have been impacted by COVID-19. Assistance is available for a variety of services. Additional Info...