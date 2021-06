Amazon Lex is a service for building conversational interfaces into any application. The new Amazon Lex V2 console and APIs make it easier to build, deploy, and manage bots. The Amazon Lex V2 console and APIs provide a simple information architecture in which the bot intents and slot types are scoped to a specific language. Versioning is performed at the bot level so that resources such as intents and slot types don’t have to be versioned individually. All the resources associated with the bot (language, intents, and slot types) are archived as part of the created bot version. This new methodology makes it easier to manage your bots. You can find more information in the Amazon Lex V2 API reference.