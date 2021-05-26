Cancel
Genshin Impact: Zhongli’s Lament and The Troubling Militarism of the God of Contracts

By Pete Leavitt
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenshin Impact has been a source of many surprises. Even on a surface level, it delivers on gameplay in a way that perhaps no free-to-play single-player game ever has. Weapon types, elemental effects, and terrain provide ample thread with which to weave spectacular tactical tapestries, all within a real-time action combat system. But as one digs deeper, message after message regarding our own world waits to be discovered. It begs the question: is miHoYo, a company that finds itself obligated by law to adhere to certain restrictions, commenting on the world with their game?

