Genshin Impact: Zhongli’s Lament and The Troubling Militarism of the God of Contracts

Home » Genshin Impact » Golden Apple Archipelago Genshin Impact – Mysterious Islands. A new Genshin Impact update is here and with it come new areas, like the Mysterious Islands in the Golden Apple Archipelago. However, to be able to journey to these islands, you will first need to perform a series of tasks. Knowing where to go and what you need to in order to solve these can be a bit confusing. So, to clear up any questions concerning this lengthy quest chain, we’ve made this Golden Apple Archipelago Genshin Impact – Mysterious Islands guide to help you out. Simply follow the instructions in this guide and you will find yourselves in the Golden Apple Archipelago in no time.