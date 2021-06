BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a 15-year-old last seen at South Brunswick High School on Friday. Victoria Bird has black hair and blue eyes. She’s about 5′5″ and 120 lbs. Bird was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black leggings and tennis shoes. Authorities are not sure how she may be traveling, but say she could be in the Winnabow or Leland area.