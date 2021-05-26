Former Marines take up rifles once more to honor the dead
It wasn’t always so at the 775-acre Georgia National Cemetery in Cherokee County. Honorably discharged veterans are promised certain final benefits, among them, burial in a veteran’s cemetery, a flag-draped coffin, a certificate of thanks from the president, and a military presence which is usually two still-serving military service members to fold and present the flag. Taps is played, or more often now, a recording of the trumpeted song is.www.ajc.com