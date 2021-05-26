Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cherokee County, GA

Former Marines take up rifles once more to honor the dead

By Christopher Quinn
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It wasn’t always so at the 775-acre Georgia National Cemetery in Cherokee County. Honorably discharged veterans are promised certain final benefits, among them, burial in a veteran’s cemetery, a flag-draped coffin, a certificate of thanks from the president, and a military presence which is usually two still-serving military service members to fold and present the flag. Taps is played, or more often now, a recording of the trumpeted song is.

www.ajc.com
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
44K+
Followers
35K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
County
Cherokee County, GA
City
Columbus, GA
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Albany, GA
Cherokee County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marines#U S Marines#Veterans Day#Obituary#U S Marine Corps#Military Honors#Military Personnel#Military Uniforms#Georgia National Cemetery#The Marine Corps League#Congress#Santa Clauses#Department Of Defense#Purple Hearts#Fallen Soldiers#Military Members#Combat Wounds#Military Service#Men#Memorial Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Country
China
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Related
Cherokee County, GAtribuneledgernews.com

Cherokee’s First Citizen is Jim Lindenmayer

WOODSTOCK — Jim Lindenmayer was named the First Citizen of Cherokee County Wednesday by the Cherokee Chamber of Commerce for his years-long work helping veterans in the community. The director of the Cherokee County Homeless Veterans Program, Lindenmayer founded the program in 2014. He is a West Point graduate and...
Cherokee County, GAfox5atlanta.com

Skilled Professions Signing Day in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga - A big night for about three dozen Cherokee County students who are taking giant steps toward their careers. It was Skilled Profession Signing Day for those high school seniors who are committing to a skilled trade. "Everything from computer programming to CNA and healthcare, welding, plumbing,...