Does this rumor expose Nissan’s plans for the 2022 Nissan Z, and is the reveal really imminent?. The Nissan 370Z is a great, affordable sports car that offers decent performance, but there comes a time when you have no choice but to put an old dog down. And, after 13 years on the market, that’s exactly what’s happening and why we’re super stoked for the new Nissan Z to hit the market. Rumor has it that it’s supposed to debut in late 2021 as a 2022 model, and the latest leak says that it could happen just in time to order yourself a nice, sexy Christmas present on four wheels.