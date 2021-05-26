Cancel
AUDIO: Brett Newski – “Life Underwater”

By bslowbro
breakingandentering.net
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleBohemian singer-songwriter Brett Newski’s latest new song is about those low moments that are only temporary. Things can feel like the end of the world but ultimately can be the catalyst for something great. Newski feels like he’s swimming across a treacherous sea but once he grounds himself he’s able to get to the other side. Here’s to all of us swimming across whatever water it is we’re treading in right now, courtesy of Brett Newski.

