AUDIO: Brett Newski – “Life Underwater”

Brett Newski has always forged his own path. Whether that’s by playing songs inside Walmart until security kicks him out, touring unconventional venues such as apartments and convenience stores in Thailand, Hong Kong, South Korea, and the Philippines, hosting a podcast in which he talks to musicians about the weirdness of life on tour, or deciding to make fun of his own depression in a book, the 34-year-old slacker-punk/folk-rocker has made a career out of doing things his way. The latter example is the latest chapter—literally—in his artistic career. After posting some drawings poking fun at his own anxiety and depression online, Newski got the idea of making a full book about it. It’s Hard to Be a Person: Defeating Anxiety, Surviving the World, and Having More Fun is that book, and it’s a practical, humorous, and irreverent guide to overcoming his (and, by extension, our) inner bully that tries to kick us down and keep us there.