The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released another updated, relaxed mask guidance, this one pertaining to summer camps. The CDC's updated guidance released Friday said that adolescents who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 don't need to wear masks at summer camp, while younger kids can mostly not wear masks outdoors even though they haven't been vaccinated, The Washington Post reports. The CDC also said that "for camps where everyone is fully vaccinated prior to the start of camp, it is safe to return to full capacity, without masking, and without physical distancing."