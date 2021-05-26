Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travis County, TX

Travis County to help renters, landlords as eviction protections come to end June 1

Posted by 
KVUE
KVUE
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AUSTIN, Texas — As eviction protections come to an end in Travis County on June 1st, county leaders are pushing a new and improved emergency rental assistance program forward to help residents impacted by COVID-19 with rent. During Commissioner's Court on Tuesday, commissioners announced they are currently processing the applications...

www.kvue.com
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Travis County, TX
Government
Travis County, TX
Society
County
Travis County, TX
Austin, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlords#County Executive#County Judge#For Rent#County Commissioners#Federal Assistance#County Court#Federal Court#Funs#Eviction Protections#Renters#County Staff#County Leaders#Rental Assistance#Federal Requirements#Backlogged Applicants#City Staff#Emergency#Austin Limits#April
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
House Rent
Related
Austin, TXPosted by
KVUE

Austin Energy has begun sending disconnection notices to customers behind on bills

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy says that standard operations for unpaid bills – including service disconnections – will resume in July. For months, the City of Austin has provided millions of dollars in emergency utility relief to thousands of customers through efforts like rate reductions and utility bill credits. Disconnections for non-payment were also suspended in March 2020.
Austin, TXPosted by
KVUE

Austin police June cadet class restarts under 'reimagined' academy

AUSTIN, Texas — In May, Austin City Council passed an item that gave the green light for another Austin police cadet class. The 9-1 vote, with Councilmember Greg Casar voting no and Mayor Pro-Tem Natasha Harper Madison abstaining, came after City Manager Spencer Cronk postponed the June 2020 class for an audit of the recruitment and training policies, protocols, procedures and materials.
Williamson County, TXPosted by
KVUE

TIMELINE: Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Williamson County

County leaders are currently monitoring samples after mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus in Williamson County. : A mosquito trap sample collected in the City of Granger has tested positive for West Nile virus, according to a county press release. Williamson County officials said the positive sample was taken from a trap site near N. Colorado St. The last date a positive sample was collected from this location was Oct. 6, 2020. It is the first reported West Nile Virus positive trap of the 2021 season, and the earliest occurrence since the program’s start in 2013, according to county officials. In 2020, there were 17 mosquito trap samples that returned positive for West Nile virus in Williamson County, which was the highest amount ever recorded since the program’s inception. Three people in Williamson County were reported to have West Nile virus in 2020.
Austin, TXPosted by
KVUE

Last house on Rainey Street cleared for demolition

AUSTIN, Texas — The last residential home on Rainey Street has officially been cleared for demolition. According to the Historic Landmark Commission (HLC), the house, located at 71 Rainey Street, was constructed around 1910. Bob Woody, who's the owner of Austin bars such as Blind Pig and Shakespeare's Pub, purchased the 1,146-square-foot home for $2.65 million in late 2019.
Texas StatePosted by
KVUE

Excessive rain poses problems for some Central Texas vegetable farmers

AUSTIN, Texas — One big dream for Central Texas farmers in the spring is rain, but some farmers say they were hit with a curveball this past month – too much rain. As the owner of VRDNT Farm in Bastrop County, Becky Hume is out every day managing her vegetable crops so she can give the best quality produce to the community.
Posted by
KVUE

Buyers can now enjoy in-person open houses without an appointment

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin housing market continues to boom and can only ramp up with the return of in-person open houses. "Back to the fun part of looking for a house and see the walls and everything looks so different than on a computer," said Buyer Sharon McDonough. With...
Austin, TXPosted by
KVUE

Forensics department to officially separate from APD July 1

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) will officially split with its Forensic Science Department starting on July 1, according to a City memo sent on May 27. Forensic Science Department Director Dr. Dana Kadavy wrote the memo to Austin Mayor Steve Adler and City councilmembers to provide a summary of progress made toward the transition of being independent from the APD.
Bastrop County, TXPosted by
KVUE

The Backstory: When German prisoners of war lived and worked in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — As small towns in a largely rural county, Bastrop and Elgin were known for their cotton farms and peanut crops when World War II began in 1941. Virtually overnight, Bastrop County became one of the most important training camps for the U.S. Army. Construction on Camp Swift began in 1941 on 56,000 acres north of the city of Bastrop where as many as 300,000 soldiers would train there before the war ended.