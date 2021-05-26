Travis County to help renters, landlords as eviction protections come to end June 1

County leaders are currently monitoring samples after mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus in Williamson County. : A mosquito trap sample collected in the City of Granger has tested positive for West Nile virus, according to a county press release. Williamson County officials said the positive sample was taken from a trap site near N. Colorado St. The last date a positive sample was collected from this location was Oct. 6, 2020. It is the first reported West Nile Virus positive trap of the 2021 season, and the earliest occurrence since the program’s start in 2013, according to county officials. In 2020, there were 17 mosquito trap samples that returned positive for West Nile virus in Williamson County, which was the highest amount ever recorded since the program’s inception. Three people in Williamson County were reported to have West Nile virus in 2020.