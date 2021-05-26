Bitcoin (BTC) Miners Leaving China, Is the Price Bloodbath Intensifying?

This Week In Bitcoin is a new segment covering the events of the week that occurred in the Bitcoin industry, covering all the important news and analysis. Although bitcoin saw relatively steady gains over the last week, climbing to nearly $40,000, it was only a matter of time before Elon Musk started his fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) campaign again, tweeting a breakup meme alongside the Bitcoin hashtag early Friday morning, which sent the bitcoin price tumbling as much as 7%. Of course, this was to be expected since Musk cannot seem to resist spreading FUD, as he previously had with Tesla stock before the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) came knocking.