What to Make of the Latest Spygate Reporting From ESPN

The UEFA European Football Championship 2020 (yes, they didn’t change the name despite the year postponement following the COVID-19 pandemic’s beginnings last year) is set to run from June 11-July 11 in Italy, and ESPN will be televising it (as part of a large UEFA deal they struck in 2016). ESPN released their coverage plans Monday, and an interesting element is the breakdown of where games will air; all 51 will air on TV (five on ABC, 40 on ESPN, six on ESPN2), but all 51 will also air on ESPN+. So that avoids the “paywall!” complaints we often see about games airing only on streaming services, and it means that both those who have the ability to pass the traditional cable paywall and those who have the ability to pass the ESPN+ paywall will be able to see every game. (And for those who only have broadcast TV, there will still be five games there.) Here’s more from the release: