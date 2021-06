AIFA’s green light for the heterologous vaccine, as expected, has unleashed another controversy over the administration in our country. The vaccine campaign must continue, vaccination Astrogeneca For subjects under the age of 60 it forced them to reconsider the road map completely, but it seems that the square has been found to overcome this obstacle. But not everyone agrees on the management Mix the vaccine People under the age of 60 received AstraZeneca as their first dose. While one section of the scientific community supports this decision and talks about the high efficacy of vaccines, another section is skeptical and reluctant and proposes free selection for vaccines.