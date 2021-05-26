Cancel
Wheaton, IL

Community Corners 05/26/21: The McCormick House at Cantigny Park in Wheaton

 12 days ago

The McCormick House at Cantigny (Can-tee-nee) Park in Wheaton is closed to the public for renovations, but Thursday is open for a free virtual tour. From 2-3 PM you’ll get an interactive tour of the pre-renovation museum. Which including stories, and historic photos you wouldn’t get during normal in-person tours. Work on the country home of the Robert McCormick family will continue through the fall. The house will reopen to the public in 2022.

#Cantigny Park#Museum#Virtual Tour#Community#Renovations#The Mccormick House#Historic Photos#Home#Normal In Person Tours#Fall
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

State of the City | Route 59 Shooting | Huntington’s Walk

Mayor Steve Chirico delivered the 2021 State of the City (SOTC) address this morning. This is the second year in a row the event was held virtually due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. The mayor highlighted some of the ways the city was able to assist residents over the past year, like by giving nearly $85,000 in utility bill aid. He noted that the city ended the 2020 year with a $2 million surplus in its general fund. The event was hosted by the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, who also hosted two watch parties at local hotels. The full address can be found on the chamber’s website.
Illinois Stateleisuregrouptravel.com

Enjoy Diverse Attractions Along Illinois’ Waterways

From scenic cruises to charming downtown districts, these three Illinois regions offer plentiful activities for visitors. While they all offer distinct personalities and attractions, the three regions of Great Rivers & Routes, Illinois’ Heritage Corridor and the Quad Cities are all defined by the mighty Midwestern Rivers that pass through them. All three areas offer beautiful state parks, delicious food and engaging museums that enlighten visitors about Illinois’ natural history, Native American heritage and innovative small businesses. Whether you seek a brisk hike or a leisurely afternoon of shopping, these three DMOs showcase the best of what Illinois has to offer.
Dupage County, ILnctv17.com

People’s Resource Center

People’s Resource Center (PRC) has a mission to respond to basic human needs, promote dignity and justice, and create a future of hope and opportunity for the residents of DuPage County, Illinois. In 1975, a group of families recognized a need to alleviate hunger for their neighbors struggling to make...
Dupage County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

The Soapbox: Daily Herald editors offer brief thoughts on suburban topics in the news.

That's hard to say in the case of Elk Grove Township Elementary District 59 Superintendent Art Fessler and the Northwest Suburban Special Education Organization. Fessler, who had agreed to an early exit with Dist. 59, appeared set for an NSSEO job to get 170 days he needs for a full pension. The deal fell apart, though, after NSSEO board members read about it in the Daily Herald.
West Chicago, ILwestchicago.org

DuPage County Highlights Interactive Memorial Day Portal

The following information was provided courtesy of DuPage County. Due to COVID-19 public health concerns, DuPage County will relaunch its interactive Memorial Day portal, allowing residents to “virtually” gather, share stories and photos honoring the memories of fallen heroes. Shortly after the pandemic hit last year, the County’s IT and...
Dupage County, ILpositivelynaperville.com

Art Talk – Arts DuPage: Advocating for the arts in DuPage County

A few weeks ago, I received an email from Erick Dorris, the director of community organizing from Arts Alliance Illinois (AAI). He indicated that the arts advocacy organization is coordinating a rapid-response campaign to establish a state-level COVID relief fund dedicated to the creative sector. If passed, this funding would give flexible general operating grants to Illinois’ arts organizations and businesses. AAI invited arts leaders throughout the state to help make the case for financial support and speak before key legislatures.
Wheaton, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Webinar hosted by Wheaton library to address anti-Asian hate

Panelists will speak out against anti-Asian hate during a webinar co-hosted by the Wheaton Community Relations Commission and the public library. Raymond Chang, Dr. Pam Barger, and Dr. Chuck Liu will lead a discussion titled, "Stereotypes That Harm the Asian American Community," at 6:30 p.m. on May 18. The event...
Naperville, ILnapervilleparks.org

Naperville Park District Welcomes 4 New Commissioners at May 13 Meeting

The Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners welcomed new commissioners Rhonda Ansier, Mary Gibson, Leslie Ruffing and Alison Thompson and recognized outgoing commissioners Bobby Carlsen, Bill Eagan, Mike King and Mike Reilly at their May 13 meeting at Fort Hill Activity Center. Associate Circuit Court Judge Kavita Athanikar of the...
Wheaton, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Vintage Rides car show cruising back into Wheaton in June

Ken Klein will recapture his youth and a summer tradition when he cruises into downtown Wheaton in his navy blue Oldsmobile convertible, top down. He was one of the original organizers of classic car nights in Wheaton more than twenty years ago. Now, Klein and his 1975 Delta 88 Royale convertible are emerging out of pandemic hibernation to help revive the Vintage Rides car show.
Wheaton, ILPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Wheaton Public Library restoring full hours, with new vendor for cafe

The Wheaton Public Library will restore full hours of operation next month and plans to reopen a cafe with a new coffee shop vendor in another step toward normalcy. Patrons now have a 30-minute time limit to browse and check out books through the library's "grab-and-go" service. But starting June 1, visitors will get full, in-person access to the library's collections, just in time to dive into a summer reading list.
Naperville, ILChicago Tribune

Seedlings from Naperville’s old Hobson Oak tree being sold

Bur oak seedlings from Naperville’s historic Hobson Oak tree can be purchased online at HobsonOak.com, with proceeds benefitting the Naperville Outdoor Alliance, formerly known as the Naperville Parks Foundation. The Hobson Oak stood near Hobson and Greene roads, and was estimated to date back to before the Revolutionary War, a...
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

STEM School Closing | DuPage Rent Assistance | Duck Race Canceled

The John C Dunham STEM Partnership School at Aurora University is closing after the 2021-2022 school year. Yesterday the STEM school governing board voted 4-1 to dissolve the school. The STEM school opened in 2014 as a partnership between Indian Prairie School District 204, West Aurora 129, East Aurora 131, and Batavia 101, and is housed and managed by Aurora University. District 204 Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley was the lone vote against closing.
Dupage County, ILbuglenewspapers.com

DuPage County Historical Museum Receives $15,000 COVID-19 Response Fund Grant and $10,000 Unrestricted Grant from DuPage Foundation

DuPage County Historical Museum was one of 24 DuPage County not-for-profit organizations with a program related to the arts to receive a grant through DuPage Foundation’s most recent COVID-19 Response Fund grant program. The $15,000 grant is intended to help the Museum with essential expenses including utilities and full time staff payroll from the onset of COVID-19 to the end of the year. The grant was made possible by advocacy from Arts DuPage, DuPage Foundation's initiative for all things art in DuPage County.
Aurora, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Learn about the aerial acrobatics of hummingbirds June 1

On Tuesday, June 1, the Aurora Public Library will host "Amazing Hummingbirds of the World" from 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Denis Kania of the DuPage Birding Club will explore the anatomical features that allow these birds' unconventional flight, their role as pollinators, and their fascinating relationships with plants.
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Swearing in

Judge Kavita Athanikar of DuPage County, left, hugs Aurora’s Ward 10 Alderwoman Shweta Baid after being sworn in at the Paramount Theatre. This content is for 30 Day Free Trial, 3 Months for 99 Cents, and One Year Subscription subscribers only.
Kane County, ILkanecountyconnects.com

Election Sign Recycling Event Set For May 14 And May 15

It’s not in Kane County, but as they say, it’s close enough for government work. DuPage County, through the efforts of Environmental Committee Chair Sheila Rutledge, is partnering with Lakeshore Recycling Systems to collect and recycle corrugated plastic and cardboard election campaign signs. Following the hyper-local April 6 election campaigns,...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Best Bets: New Philharmonic plays 'A Salute to Frida'

The New Philharmonic performs "A Salute to Frida," a virtual concert featuring works by Mexican-born composers Agustin Lara, Arturo Márquez and Manuel Ponce. It's available to stream starting Saturday and ties into the forthcoming Frida Kahlo art exhibit coming in June to College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $46.50 per household. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15; then on demand through June 15.
Oak Park, ILoakpark.com

Saving Oak Park Hospital

It is nearly impossible to overstate the low ebb Oak Park Hospital had reached in the late 1990s. Under the ownership of the Wheaton Franciscan religious order, the hospital stood alone at a time when alliances between hospitals were becoming common as a way to survive. Oak Park Hospital had a poor reputation for its medical care. Oak Park paramedics reportedly bypassed its emergency room. There had been no investment in the physical plant at Madison and Maple since the 1960s. There had been no money to spend on medical technology.