Community Corners 05/26/21: The McCormick House at Cantigny Park in Wheaton

Mayor Steve Chirico delivered the 2021 State of the City (SOTC) address this morning. This is the second year in a row the event was held virtually due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. The mayor highlighted some of the ways the city was able to assist residents over the past year, like by giving nearly $85,000 in utility bill aid. He noted that the city ended the 2020 year with a $2 million surplus in its general fund. The event was hosted by the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, who also hosted two watch parties at local hotels. The full address can be found on the chamber’s website.