Rutgers is undoubtedly deeper, stronger and more talented. That was evident during Thursday’s Scarlet-White spring game. But will the Scarlet Knights’ gains translate to wins? And a bowl bid in Greg Schiano’s second season back? That is tougher to forecast at this point. It is entirely possible Rutgers will be much improved and still run in place this fall, or even take a step back. Normal season, tougher schedule, less element of surprise -- all of those things. But we won’t know until the games become real in September.