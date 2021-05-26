AUDIO: Versio Curs – “In The Sun”

Iammarcandrew has a new single out, and he’s coasting on “Offline.” The song is about laying low, and keeping your head right by staying out of the madness that the internet and social media can sometimes bring with it. There’s a good quality in having that headspace, and the track is reflective of that, with a playful beat from Vert, and verses that are delivered like it’s a day off for Iammarcandrew. That’s not to say that there’s a lack of effort, but just the right type of cadence that can make you believe the flow is effortless. Iammarcandrew is slowly starting to get music back out to the world, and we’ll get more from him eventually, but listen to “Offline” here below: