AUDIO: Versio Curs – “In The Sun”

By bslowbro
breakingandentering.net
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleIndie rockers Versio Curs have their third and final single out from their upcoming record. It’s an essentially a song about Americans being entitled and talking out of their asses. They never want to have real discussions about anything inconvenient for them. Where’s the lie, though? Stay tuned for the Versio Curs album out June 11th.

breakingandentering.net
AUDIO: PMRDimi – “timeless”

A relatively new face to the Milwaukee hip hop scene, PMRDimi has a track that could propel his name in big ways with his latest, “Timeless.” With melodic raps that feel authentic, the track sounds like an artist that is working hard for his breakout moment. While still being on the newer side, with his first single hitting Spotify last year, there’s no signs of greenness on the microphone, as the flows have a pop appeal to them. PMRDimi is coming for your radio, and “Timeless” is a track that could do it for him early on. Check it out below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Grace Weber – “A Beautiful Space”

R&B artist Grace Weber has her long-awaited debut album out. It’s an explosively bright record where Weber is high on life; she’s endured considerable obstacles to get to where she is but has reclaimed her peace. These songs burst with color and euphoria, from the sparkling joy of “Feels Like Heaven” to the confident dismissal of a past relationship in “Played Yourself” to the exciting bounce of knowing your worth in “What’s Good.” Chance the Rapper, Westside Boogie, and Nico Segal all make features, showcasing the reach Weber has achieved with her serene R&B sensibilities. Grace Weber is allowing herself to exist in peace with “A Beautiful Space,” encouraging others to carve their own spaces of earned delight as well.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Munch Lauren – “Yeezy boost”

Munch Lauren recently dropped a new track, and it’s 90 seconds of pure shit-talking on “Yeezy Boost.” The track is full of flexes, whether that be purchases, women, or the plays Munch is making, all over a high energy beat. The song is essentially two hooks and a verse, with Munch working economically in order to maximize the impact of his raps. If you need a minute and a half to let go and get a little ignorant, this is the soundtrack to doing so. Undoubtedly Munch has more on the way, but you can check out “Yeezy Boost” here below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Iammarcandrew – “Offline”

Iammarcandrew has a new single out, and he’s coasting on “Offline.” The song is about laying low, and keeping your head right by staying out of the madness that the internet and social media can sometimes bring with it. There’s a good quality in having that headspace, and the track is reflective of that, with a playful beat from Vert, and verses that are delivered like it’s a day off for Iammarcandrew. That’s not to say that there’s a lack of effort, but just the right type of cadence that can make you believe the flow is effortless. Iammarcandrew is slowly starting to get music back out to the world, and we’ll get more from him eventually, but listen to “Offline” here below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: KAJA – “Polish Flowers”

RnB and soul musician Kaja is spreading her wings with her release, ‘Polish Flowers’. The single is one of a kind, and it shines radiantly with Kaja blossoming vocally. To begin, we hear a lovely piano arrangement accompanied by Kaja’s beautiful vocal melody. It sounds like birds in the early morning, and it marks the beginning of a new day. Following the overture, Kaja speaks openly about her life and surroundings. While now residing in Scotland, she is nostalgic for her homeland Poland. Her presentation is energising. It is also a familiar feeling of someone who has left the nest to move to a new location.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: DC The Don – “Ghost Rider”

Leaning all the way into some of the most contemporary trends, DC The Don has a new track out that lives on a pop punk sample. “Ghost Rider” blends pop punk and rap, with DC talking about moving from one relationship to the next out of boredom. There’s a surplus of swagger on the microphone here, with lyrics about moving around on the regular, doing whatever he feels like doing. While it may not seem like it on the surface, it is actually kind of punk, and marries together two worlds that don’t have a ton to do with one another. Check out “Ghost Rider” below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Jennifer Porter – “Sun Come And Shine”

Jennifer Porter’s latest release, ‘Sun Come And Shine,’ provides blues fans just what they want. Jennifer’s content is the first to arrive here, which is surprising given the high quality she has up her sleeve. Bernard Purdie kicks off the track with a top-notch tapping rhythmic pattern. A warm piano...
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Wave Chapelle – “Time Zone”

Wave Chapelle is back with his purple pack for June, and he’s rapping with a purpose on “Time Zone.” The production is centered around a set of synths that cut like a knife, and Chapelle is the center of attention, talking about the hustle he’s been on for some time. There’s a motivational aspect to Wave’s voice, feeling like encouragement every time you hear him spit. “Time Zone” also has a different sonic feel than most of what Wave has put out this year, as he continues to progress with a new single every Friday. Get up to the latest from Wave Chapelle with “Time Zone” here:
Rock Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Dated References – “Weltschmerz”

Adam Jerome, known as frontman of psych-tinged indie rock band Bandoleer Bacall, released his debut single under solo project Dated References. “Weltschmerz” means “world pain” in German; Jerome’s lyrics touch on the burning urge to isolate yourself in order to avoid any more pain. He’s maintained the psychedelic edge of his composition, but with a gentler indie pop approach, backgrounded by a lightly shuffling electronic beat with some atmospheric guitar phrases peppered in. Stay tuned for Dated References’ upcoming album “Riley Tweed and Other Tales of Continental Lust.”
Rock Musicjuno.co.uk

DENHAM AUDIO

***B-STOCK: Slight surface marks on the record ***. When it comes to revivalist rave business and rushing bass music mutations, few are quite as accomplished at delivering the goods as Denham Audio. There's naturally plenty to get the heart pumping on his latest EP, from the Peech Boys sampling deep two-step goodness of "Caviar Cocktail", to the icy, windswept ambient soundsacape that is closing cut "A Never Ending Dream of Love". In between you'll find the pumping, warehouse-ready riff on Moby's "Go" that is "Free Your Soul" - we're not sure if it samples the same Angelo Badalamenti theme, but the chords are certainly very similar - and the sub-heavy breakbeat hardcore rush of "Make You Move", where pitched-up female vocal samples and giddy piano riffs catch the ear.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Auntie – “:)”

Electronic producer Auntie is out with yet another compilation of selected works, not long after their previous EP “5.” As the smiley face suggests, it’s a hefty batch of succinct feel-good cuts. As their last body of work entailed, the production here is potently experimental and engulfs you in awestruck psychedelia. This one is a bit less danceable but more cerebral. If you’re feeling you need to get thrust into a sonic realm of rainbow colors, give Auntie’s new tape a listen.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Jacob Slade – “Jacob Slade”

Bedroom pop artist Jacob Slade is out with his debut full-length album. We’ve been covering his singles for some time now and it’s exciting to observe his growth; the result is a cooled-off relaxation of tranquil folk and gently-layered ditties. It begins with finding your happy place in “Slow Your Stride” and keeps that traction into the sunrise-ready “However You May” as well as the calm airing of societal frustrations with “Everyone Looks Good in Polaroids.” Jacob Slade delivers a platter of solitary summer sounds with the self-titled record – check it out.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: IMOTWBABY Featuring Suicideboys – “Gold”

IMOTWBABY & Suicideboys have a new record out together, and its the type of song that deserves to be blasted out of whatever sound system you have in your car’s trunk. “Gold” is a blurry, hazy track that lives on overdriven bass. While you’re not going to get lyrical miracle performances from either act, there’s a feeling of reckless abandonment set by this track. If you just need a song to play at high volumes and forget about the world, this is it. Check out “Gold” below:
Electronicsdiscchord.com

MRH159 Brown Sound by Nembrini Audio

Nembrini Audio released MRH159 Brown Sound... the least interesting guitar-thing-name I've ever heard. Seriously. Guitar-thing-names are supposed to be fun. They usually are! Brown Sound? That just sounds like some juvenile nonsense, like the Mythbuster's Brown Note. MRH159 Brown Sound arrives with AUv3, Inter-App Audio, and a Variac Variable Transformer to reduce the main voltage to 90V.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Gerald Walker – “Laundry”

Hip hop artist Gerald Walker’s new single enlists fellow rapper Monroe Flow. Walker raps about crossing things off his list and remaining in his own lane; Monroe joins him with bars about always knowing he’d be successful, despite the circumstances he’d come from. The song is about having a peaceful mindset as long as you’re chasing after your goals. Gerald Walker’s introspective flow and ethereal production strikes once again.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Supertentacles – “Older”

Indie pop project Supertentacles has another single out from upcoming album “King of Nothing.” Sean Anderson takes a jangle pop direction and sings about how generations before us think they’re more wise than us young folks, even though they’ve left us massive societal problems to figure out on our own. All they do is watch mainstream news and sit on the couch. Okay, boomer. Stay tuned for what Supertentacles has in store.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Violethead – “Ultra”

Violethead is the solo electronic project of Ellen Suhr, bassist of indie pop band Dogbad. She dropped her debut EP a few months back; it’s entirely instrumental and ventures into different territories of textural electronica, including ambient techno and chillwave. Under an indigo twilight sky, you’ll find yourself drawing shapes with the stars to “Ultra.” We hope to hear more from Violethead in the coming months.
Entertainmentmonorailmusic.com

Pye Corner Audio

In the beginning, there was just a box of tapes and “Fate’s Gentle Hand.”. It was the autumn of 2010, and an anonymous figure known only as the Head Technician, an employee of Pye Corner Audio Transcription Services (“Magnetically aligning ferrous particles since 1970”), found himself at an auction in the village of Coldred, pop. 110. He was on the hunt for tobacco pipes when he chanced across a trio of boxes listed in the auction catalog, which described their contents only as “archived magnetic recordings.” The sole bidder, he won the lot, and upon receipt of his purchase took possession of an unspecified number of mouldering cassettes and ¼" reel-to-reel tapes. The collection contained no identifying information save for a single phrase scrawled on each box: “Black Mill Sessions.” And so, armed with razors, eyedroppers, and a bevy of solid-state circuitry, the Head Technician sat down at his machines and got to work.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Angry Fix – “Butterflies”

Avant-rockers Angry Fix have their first single out from their upcoming debut EP. With an oceanic texture, it’s a song about that indescribable feeling you get around someone, culminating so many emotions into one that it’s difficult to pinpoint. If you’re dreaming of this person you’re hoping that they’re dreaming of you too. Stay tuned for Angry Fix’s EP due July 30th.
Milwaukee, WIbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Glenn McCormick – “Lakefront”

Jazz artist and multi-instrumentalist Glenn McCormick just put out his debut album. Rife with warm delight, McCormick takes eleven tracks into bossa nova territory complete with violins, flute, and trombone. There’s nothing quite like Milwaukee in the summertime – as we all know – and McCormick plays with the imagery of the city’s lakefront to captivate a jovial holiday energy. It’s an ideal listen for your next stroll along the marina or outing at McKinley Beach. Glenn McCormick is ready for the heat and so are we.