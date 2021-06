By the turn of the 20th century, the explosion of railroad building in rural Georgia had spawned hundreds of towns at coal and water stops that dotted all rail lines. Many of them became relatively prosperous places from sawmills, turpentine stills and cotton gins. All but the smallest had one or more of each of the following: churches and grocery, hardware, clothing and drug stores. The official title for a drug store is pharmacy, but everybody called it a “drug store” because it was the place to buy both prescription and over-the-counter drugs.