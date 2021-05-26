U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema Statement On January 6th Commission Says, “We Implore Our Senate Republican Colleagues to Work With Us To Find A Path Forward On A Commission”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) did not hold a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill Thursday night, but in a nod to the restive centrists in her caucus, she also did not adjourn the House — so legislatively, it is still Thursday on Friday. The plan is to vote on the bill Friday, but the plans have changed before. A group of progressive House progressives are still threatening to sink the bill without solid assurance their moderate colleagues will back the larger Build Back Better bill. Pelosi spent much of Thursday trying to wrangle those assurances.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO