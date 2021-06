OnePlus just launched the Nord CE 5G: a sort of remake of the original OnePlus Nord hitting the market with not so different specifications but a more affordable price. A lot of people are already wondering whether or not the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is the best value for money phone in the midrange niche: well, there are a lot of rivals in the same range. Two of the best are the Samsung Galaxy A52 and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite. Here is a comparison between the specifications of three amazing mid-rangers sold in the global market.