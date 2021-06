One thing that’s already making sense when it comes to the upcoming Garbage Pail Kids that’s coming to HBO Max is that it’s been announced that it will be geared more towards adults, which is nice to hear considering that those of us who were so into GPK back in the 80s are now adults that would love to see the dirtier version of this idea come to light. Right now there’s no set release date, but the idea is that the animated show could arrive in late 2021, but is more likely to be seen in early 2022. This kind of idea is bound to make a lot of people laugh and some folks groan as they roll their eyes since to be fair and even-handed with this, the GPK’s are pretty gross most times, and the fact that they parody so many things and people is enough to offend just about anyone, which is still a point in their favor.