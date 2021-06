A 16-year-old Olympian is no average 16-year-old. At 16-years-old I was playing Varsity high school basketball, but even then…I was by no means “Olympic bound.”. But you know who is Olympic bound? Claire Curzan! The 16-year-old from Cary, North Carolina competed in the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials ahead of the Tokyo Olympics next month. She finished second in the 100-meter butterfly which secured her spot on Team USA. This makes her one of the youngest competitors in the 2021 Olympics!