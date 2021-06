Are you unhappy with your physical appearance? Do you feel sluggish and tired all the time? If you answered “yes” to both questions, it probably has something to do with a lack of good nutrition and exercise. We all lead busy lives. It is easy to forget how much we’ve neglected our physical health until we have to confront it. The good news is that you still have time to get in the best shape of your life. It only requires a few simple adjustments to your normal daily activities.