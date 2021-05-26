Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Everything You Need To Know About Russet Potatoes

By Keira Wingate
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Potatoes have been a food staple for centuries. They are not only an affordable form of sustenance but also versatile — used to make baked potatoes, French fries, potato salads, and more — and have even inspired games like "hot potato." Many have heard of the historical Irish potato famine in 1845 when a fungus destroyed crops and led to devastating results across the country (via History.com).

www.mashed.com
Mashed

Mashed

53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luther Burbank
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweet Potatoes#Potato Skins#Staple Food#Food Drink#Baked Potatoes#Mashed Potatoes#Fried Potatoes#Irish#History Com#Potato Goodness#Indians#Spanish#Live Science#Food Print#Bell Peppers#Specialty Produce#The Russet Burbank#Idaho Potatoes Rrb#Russet Potatoes#Wild Potatoes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
India
Country
China
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

What Is Lamb Shank And How Do You Cook It?

Lamb shank is one of the most flavorful parts of the lamb and comes from the shin, which are the foresaddle and hindsaddle, according to The Spruce Eats. This tough cut of meat can become fall off the bone tender when prepared right and goes well with strong flavors. When...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Is Butter Lettuce And What Does It Taste Like?

Lettuce is always good to have on hand in the kitchen. Its crisp, fresh taste and slightly crunchy texture makes a great base for salads or carb-free wraps as well as a prime topping for burgers and sandwiches. An agricultural report in 1885 made claim to 87 distinct types of...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Is Tapioca And What Does It Taste Like?

You have surely heard of tapioca before and know that it can be found in all sorts of foods. In fact, it's such a common ingredient that you likely haven't given much (or any) thought to just what the stuff actually is and have simply taken it for granted. We'll wager your interest is piqued now, though, so let's not keep you waiting: According to Nourish by WebMD, tapioca is the starch produced from the root of the cassava plant, a tuber (think potatoes or yams as more commonly known tuber examples) native to South America and now common in many parts of the world.
Food & DrinksPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

Why You Should Never Store Onions and Garlic in the Fridge

Food waste is a major issue in the U.S. and it also hits your personal budget. One way to cut down on food waste is to store your food properly. For example, some healthy foods (like root vegetables) can last for weeks in your fridge when stored properly. But onions and garlic aren't rooted vegetables — they're actually alliums — and they shouldn't be stored in the fridge.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

What Is A Ham Hock And How Do You Use It?

Have you ever tried a ham hock? If you've eaten baked beans or collard greens, you've probably at least tasted the essence of this smoky, meaty part of the pig that's often used for flavoring soups, stocks, and other long-cooking dishes. Also called pork knuckles, ham hocks are cut from...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Flavorful Ingredient You Should Add To Your Egg Salad

Salads can be a tough sell. Sure, a low-carb mix of veggies in a bowl is good for you, but when hunger strikes, nibbling on a leaf of lettuce never sounds quite as appealing as some of the heartier options on a given menu. But a salad made primarily of eggs and mayonnaise? Often served between two pieces of white bread? Now that's the kind of salad we can get behind.
AgricultureFood52

Betcha Didn’t Know All of These Were Stone Fruits

Whether you’re wandering around in a farmers market or passing through a section of the grocery store, odds are you’ve seen the term “stone fruit” tossed around near the peaches and plums. You put your keen mind to the task and gather that the term is referencing a fruit (great start) with a, well, stone-like pit. Nailed it! But is there more to the concept? What is a stone fruit, exactly?
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Is Dulse And Why Does It Taste Like Bacon?

Dulse, or palmaria palmata, as it is known by in the world of marine biology, is a type of seaweed. This food from the sea is red and leafy to look at, and Delishably shares that it can generally be found in the Northwest Pacific Ocean and the North Atlantic Ocean, where the water is cool. It grows on rocks and peak season for picking this nutrient rich sea food is June to October. Consuming this lettuce-like seaweed is not a new idea; it reportedly was used by the Native Americans to help treat scurvy in European explorers and settlers to the New World. Like so many foods, dulse has actually been around forever.
Recipesrecipetineats.com

Steamed Chicken and Fish with Vegetables

Although I call it Steamed Chicken and Fish, there are more vegetables than chicken and fish in today’s dish. It is almost like a steamed version of Yosenabe. The two dipping sauces give you a dining experience as if you are having two different dishes. Steaming is one of the...
AgricultureClean Eating

Love Onions? You Won’t Believe Their Storied History

Long before the advent of agriculture and even before the written word, onions provided people around the world with nourishment, hydration and, as we now know, happy microbiomes. Easy to grow, store and transport, hungry wanderers can also quickly sniff out a ripe onion in the wild. They even make excellent training tools for novice cooks. Chef and nutrition coach Shannon Llewellyn recalls chopping endless onions in her culinary school days. “They were the cheapest, easiest way to practice all the necessary knife cuts,” she says. “Overachievers like myself made confits, jams, and pressed the juices out for broths and pasta waters.”
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This UK Chain Is Selling The 'World's First' Vegan Scotch Egg

Fundamental carnivores everywhere suffered coronaries when Tesco announced the latest assault on their sacred meat-only menu. As Plant Based News reported, 600 Tesco Metros across the United Kingdom will now offer Squeaky Bean's vegan scotch eggs. For £3, you can get a pack of six. In place of an actual...
Recipeskyleecooks.com

The best Potato Salad Recipe you’ll ever make!

This post may contain affiliate links which won’t change your price but will share some commission. Full Disclosure Policy. Tiny buttery potatoes, peppery arugula, salty bacon, and creamy parmesan make this extra special potato salad recipe out of this WORLD. Pin this recipe for later!. I make this potato salad...
RecipesPosted by
The Daily Meal

How to Cook Potatoes For the Best Potato Salad

It’ s hard to beat potato salad. It’ s hearty, comforting and pairs perfectly with burgers, chicken and other great grilled recipes. However, there is a strong camp in favor of spud varieties like Idaho and russet since they do a great job at absorbing flavors, which can lead to a more robust potato salad.
Recipescopykat.com

Mustard BBQ Sauce

Bottled barbeque sauce is great in a pinch, but even better is making your own at home. Mustard BBQ Sauce is a delicate and tangy sauce that is tasty on beef, pork, and chicken. Table of Contents. Love homemade sauces? Try these recipes!. Mustard Barbecue Sauce. The flavor is more...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

You Should Never Use Chopsticks When Eating This Food

Like many of the favorite foods we love to eat in modern times, sushi is a centuries-old delicacy. With roots in 9th-century Japan, the basics of the traditional dish have changed quite a bit throughout the course of its history. According to Foodicles, the concept of sushi was initially intended as a preservation method, wrapping fermented rice around aged fish. The fish was stored this way for up to a year, with the rice offering a pleasant umami flavor and protecting the fish from unwanted bacteria and flies. It was not until the mid-1700s when nori — edible seaweed in the form of thin, crispy sheets — was invented and eventually used in sushi rolls. Today, sushi is eaten around the world and comes in a wide variety of ingredients, flavor combinations, and heat levels. It has also become more accessible and affordable over the years thanks to innovative techniques and the availability of more domestic and imported ingredients.
Recipesmashed.com

Slow Cooker Boston Baked Beans Recipe

Ever wonder why Boston is often called Beantown and those sweet, tangy beans are called Boston baked beans? It's not all that happy of a story, as it happens. According to Trip Savvy, it all dates back to the days of the slave trade. Sugarcane harvested in the Caribbean was sent in large volume up to Boston where much of it was used to make rum, which was then itself traded to West Africa. A secondary product created from all that sugarcane was molasses, and when used to flavor (and help preserve) beans, a delicious foodstuff was produced.
RecipesEpicurious

Instant Potatoes Make Really Great Gnocchi (And Other Truths)

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. So here are my feelings about instant mashed potato flakes: When made simply into mashed potatoes, they’re not great. And yet, as I move forward in life, there is a very good chance that I will always keep a stash of them around. This may sound dramatic, but it’s true: Instant potato flakes have the potential to save holidays. They can make any hearty stew more satisfying. They can even turn into the star of a 15-minute dinner that’s as casual or as fancy as you please. Here’s how to pull off these tricks, plus a few more reasons to grab a box for your pantry.
Food & Drinksfood24.com

3 great reasons to always keep green beans in your freezer

On the surface of it, green beans may not be the most exciting vegetable, but they offer a lot – especially when frozen. The little bit of hard work when it comes to green beans lies in the prep. You need to trim the edges and, depending on the recipe, cut them into smaller pieces. But McCain Green Beans are already trimmed and sliced – saving you time. All you need to do is blanch a cupful or two in boiling water for a few minutes and you have a healthy, delicious side ready to serve.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Is Cristalino Tequila And What Does It Taste Like?

Tequila is growing in popularity across the U.S. In fact, it's the fastest growing spirit category in the country (via Forbes), but previously we've mostly enjoyed blanco, reposado, and añejo tequila domestically. Now enter a new kind of tequila, or perhaps we should say a poorly kept secret drink from Mexico, cristalino (via Liquor.com). Cristalino is usually considered an añejo or extra añejo (for tequila newbies that means aged at least one to three years minimum, per Delish). It is filtered until clear, usually using activated charcoal to produce a colorless product that is also enhanced in flavor. Distillers can create the product from blanco or reposado as well.