The price of the Enjin Coin (ENJ) cryptocurrency has increased over 39% over the last 24 hours. These are the details. The price of the Enjin Coin (ENJ) cryptocurrency has increased over 39% over the last 24 hours. At this price, the cryptocurrency has a market cap of over $1.49 billion and the cryptocurrency has seen a volume of over $849 million over the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.