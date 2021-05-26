Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

WATCH: Several dead, injured following an active shooter investigation in San Jose

By Ashley Springman
klkntv.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. (ABC) — Several people have been killed following an active shooter situation in San Jose, reports the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department. The Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office originally alerted the public to an active shooter investigation via Twitter around 9:15 CDT at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) in San Jose. Several county buildings are located in this area, including the sheriff’s office and county jail.

www.klkntv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Liccardo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Active Shooter#Sheriff S Office#County Sheriff#Calif#Abc News#Vta#Authorities#County Jail#Younger St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Twitter
Related
San Jose, CANBC Bay Area

1 Hospitalized Following Shooting on I-880 in San Jose: CHP

A driver is hospitalized following a freeway shooting in San Jose, police said. The shooting was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Tasman Drive onramp on Interstate 880, according to the California Highway Patrol. Police said the victim, who was driving a Mazda, was shot in the shoulder. He...
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Suspects arrested in San Jose double homicide

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) San Jose police arrested two males in connection to a September 2020 double homicide in downtown, NBC Bay Area reported. Police said that San Jose residents Gabriel Desantiago, 27, and Jesus Beltran-Guzman, 20, were taken into custody last week as suspects in a fatal double shooting in the 600 block of South 8th Street on Sept.15, which caused injuries to four other people.
California Stateswiowanewssource.com

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Sunnyvale, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Sunnyvale man arrested in fatal shooting, police say

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Sunnyvale, police said Sunday. Natig Manashirov of Sunnyvale was arrested Saturday and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder, police said. Officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots at the 600 block of...
San Jose, CANBC Bay Area

Vegetation Fire Burns Approximately 10 Acres in South San Jose

Crews responded to a grass fire Sunday morning in South San Jose that burned approximately 10 acres. The fire was reported about 9:15 a.m. nearby Singleton Drive and Coyote Creek. No evacuations were ordered and no structures were damaged. San Jose Fire Department reminds the public to be mindful of...
San Jose, CAEast Bay Times

San Jose: New Willow Glen housing facility for unhoused people welcomes first residents

SAN JOSE — A year and a half of sleeping in a car has been “murder” on Frederick Peña’s legs and back. For about two weeks last year, the recliner of his seat inside a 2001 Honda Accord broke, leaving the bearded 60-year-old man with the uncomfortable bedtime routine of falling asleep upright. Though he managed to find a safe place to park at a church in Mountain View, Peña said he never tired in seeking help from anyone who would listen.
Cupertino, CAMercury News

Cupertino: One dead, one injured in late-night crash with suspected drunk driver

CUPERTINO — One woman was killed and a man was hospitalized with major injuries after a suspected drunken driver smashed into their car Saturday night, authorities said. The crash was first reported just after 11 p.m. on northbound Interstate Highway 280 south of Wolfe Road and forced authorities to close an off-ramp for about four hours, California Highway Patrol officers said. The CHP said officers found two cars had veered off the road, with one of them running into a tree.
San Jose, CASFGate

Update: Crews Control 10-Acre Grass Fire In South San Jose

SAN JOSE (BCN) Firefighters controlled a 10-acre grass fire in South San Jose on Sunday morning. The fire, reported about 9:15 a.m., burned dry brush in a field near Singleton Road and Locke Drive, west of Coyote Creek, fire officials said. It was deemed under control about an hour later.
San Jose, CAPosted by
Audacy

Crews swiftly contain brush fire in South San Jose

Fire crews have quickly controlled a 10-acre grass fire Sunday morning in South San Jose. The fire was reported about 9:15 a.m. at Singleton Drive Singleton Road and Locke Drive, west of Coyote Creek. The San Jose Fire department tweeted at 10:39 that the vegetation fire was under control. The...
Morgan Hill, CAMorgan Hill Times

Police: DUI stop leads to arrest on guns, drugs charges

A traffic stop and arrest in Morgan Hill led officers to a storage unit full of illegal drugs and firearms, according to police. About 9am May 6, Morgan Hill Police conducted a traffic stop on a suspected impaired driver near the intersection of Monterey Road and Jarvis Drive, according to a press release from MHPD. During the investigation, the officer placed the driver into custody for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
San Francisco, CASFist

Sunday Links: Large Homeless Encampment in San Francisco to Be Removed Monday

The smattering of tents and cars on a state-owned parking lot under Interstate 80 in San Francisco is expected to be removed Monday. The Coalition on Homelessness is saying that the SF's moratorium on evictions during the pandemic applies only to residential spaces — but the law, however, wasn't designed to deal with this kind of situation; the California Highway Patrol is scheduled to clear the encampment at 450 Fifth Street on Monday. [NBC Bay Area]