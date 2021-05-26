WATCH: Several dead, injured following an active shooter investigation in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (ABC) — Several people have been killed following an active shooter situation in San Jose, reports the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department. The Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office originally alerted the public to an active shooter investigation via Twitter around 9:15 CDT at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) in San Jose. Several county buildings are located in this area, including the sheriff’s office and county jail.www.klkntv.com