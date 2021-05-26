How To Make Your Ex Miss You: 10 Ways to Make Them Wish They Never Let You Go

One of the worst things about being broken up with is that it makes you feel like there’s something wrong with you. Chances are, there’s not. You’re a beautiful, strong force to be reckoned with and some guys are just too weak or insecure to handle all of your amazing qualities. Retaliation can be extreme, but there’s nothing wrong with a little safe revenge. Here’s how you can show that stupid ex of yours that leaving you was the worst mistake of his life, he’ll be begging for you to take him back. (Spoiler alert: you won’t.)