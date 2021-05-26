Henry and Stark County Health Department Releases New Recovery Rate Data

Good news in the latest Recovery Rate Data for Henry and Stark County. According to the Health Department the number of active, ongoing cases of COVID-19 has dropped significantly from last week. By the Henry County has 5,042 total confirmed positive or probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of that number, there are currently 39 active, ongoing cases of COVID-19 in Henry County. 68 Henry County residents have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic. In Stark County there are currently 643 total confirmed positive or probable cases of COVID-19. Of that number, 7 are active, ongoing cases of COVID-19. 24 Stark County residents have died from COVID-19. That is 46 active cases between the two counties which is down precipitously from last week when there were 75 active, ongoing cases of COVID-19. We will discuss this good news regarding the declining number of COVID-19 cases with RaeAnn Tucker from the Henry and Stark County Health Department on Wake Up Tri-Counties on Thursday morning at 8:15 Am.