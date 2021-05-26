Cancel
Lincoln, NE

LNK StarTran offering no charge rides for young riders

By Emily Larson
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Lincoln Transportation and Utilities just announced that StarTran bus service will now be offering its summer StarPass at no charge for riders ages five to 18. The StarPass is valid from May 26 through August 31. It includes special discounts from 21 sponsors like Runza, Cycle Works,...

Lincoln, NE1011now.com

Shaved ice food truck is coming to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln will now have another food truck roaming the streets. This one is of the sweet variety in shaved ice. The owner said he’s opening at a great time as the summer months are approaching. The owner, Landon Bartel, said, “One of the things that I...
Lancaster County, NEklkntv.com

Only 4 new COVID cases in Lancaster Co.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Today, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) reports 4 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the community total to 31,255. The total number of deaths remains at 235. More than 28,700 people have recovered from the virus and more than 141,800 people have been fully vaccinated in...
Nebraska StateKearney Hub

USS Nebraska submarine sailors to visit Kearney, North Platte

KEARNEY — Plans are being made for a group of sailors from the nuclear submarine USS Nebraska, “SSBN739,” to visit the Kearney area on June 15-16. According to Nebraska Admiral Gloria LeDroit of Kearney, the sailors’ visit is sponsored by the Nebraska Admirals Association. LeDroit said the sailors will speak...
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

LPD: Public pool burglarized over the weekend, nearly $3,500 loss

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Sunday night, a popular public pool was burglarized, costing the business nearly $3,500. Around midnight, officers with the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) to Star City Shores, 4375 S 33rd Ct. An employee reported that sometime between Saturday and Sunday, a suspect or suspects broke into the...
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

$12.6 million in federal grants going to Nebraska airports

LINCOLN, Neb. — The U.S Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration has announced $12.6 million in federal grants going toward Nebraska. The 2021 Airport Improvement Program grants will provide funding for runway and taxiway improvements, navigational aids, snow removal equipment and other improvements. The airports that will receive funding include...
Nebraska Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

Nebraska officials to move Lincoln public benefits office

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A longtime public benefits office in downtown Lincoln has started its move to a new location, state officials said Monday. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said the office is moving from its current space in the Gold's Building at 1050 N Street to its new downtown spot at 246 South 14th Street. The new office will open on June 7.
Lincoln, NENews Channel Nebraska

Pony Express Ride to raise awareness for children’s mental health

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Volunteer motorcyclists are saddling up to ride across Nebraska from May 19 through May 22 for the 14th annual Pony Express Ride, an effort to raise awareness about children’s mental health. The ride will finish at the Nebraska State Capitol at 1:30 pm on Saturday, May 22.
Nebraska StateHenderson Daily Dispatch

Creedmoor student graduates from Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Michael James Bailey of Creedmoor was among 3,512 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 7 and 8. Bailey earned a master’s in engineering management from the Office of Graduate Studies. He was among a group of graduates who collectively are...
Lincoln, NE1011now.com

Lincoln YMCA’s holding swimsuit drive to support youth swim lessons

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Community Learning Centers in Lincoln are emphasizing the importance of swimming safety among children through their summer programs. According to the CDC, two children 14 and under die from unintentional drowning a day. According to that same study, for every child that dies another five receive emergency care for non-fatal injuries.
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Lincoln man charged for break-in at Nebraska Republican Party office

A 39-year-old Lincoln man has been charged in connection to a break-in at the Nebraska Republican Party office early May 1. Miguel Hyler has been at the Sarpy County jail since the day after the burglary after allegedly driving drunk in a stolen van on a newly poured concrete driveway.
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

LPD: Woman possibly grazed by bullet at BBQ

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One woman reports being grazed by a bullet while enjoying an outdoor barbeque. Friday, May 14, around 9:40 pm, officers with the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) arrived at an area near N 43rd and Huntington Ave. A 23-year-old woman said she was at a barbeque with...
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Game and Parks seeking help naming new bison calf

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- A new bison calf has arrived at Buffalo Bill State Historical Park, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking the public's help in naming it. The calf was born May 10th and was first publicly announced on May 14th, but the organization announced an update on Sunday, declaring that the calf is a boy.
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for May 17

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 26 with 17 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and nine from other communities (one on a ventilator). Risk Dial: low-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community. Vaccinations administered:. Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 165,374. Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine):...
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Invited to ScooterLNK Safety Event May 22

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities invites the public to attend a ScooterLNK Safety Education Event Saturday, May 22 on North Seventh Street between “R” and “Q” streets in the West Haymarket. The free event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. will outline safety and operation rules for Bird and Spin electric scooters (e-scooters). In addition to free rides offered at the event, Bird and Spin will give away free helmets to participants.
California Stateruralradio.com

2 Nebraska kids found dead, father arrested in California

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Police say the father of two young children found dead in his eastern Nebraska home has been arrested in California. Police in Bellevue, south of Omaha, say 5-year-old Emily Price and 3-year-old Theodore Price were found dead Sunday morning 35-year-old Adam Price’s home. Police have not said how the children died, but labeled their deaths “suspicious.” The children’s mother, who lives in Illinois, said they were at the home for court-ordered visitation with their father. Police say Adam Price was arrested Sunday evening in Pacifica, near San Francisco. He was held on a felony fugitive arrest warrant, but no charges had been logged into the online Nebraska court system as of Monday morning. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.
Lincoln, NE1011now.com

Traffic Delays Expected For Girder Transportation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Happening today, Lincoln drivers should expect traffic delays during two portions of the day. Lincoln Transportation & Utilities says concrete bridge girders will be transported through Lincoln to the South Beltway Project once this morning and then again this afternoon. “At 8 to 9 a.m. and...
Lincoln, NE1011now.com

Shinedown coming to Pinewood Bowl Theatre

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Shinedown with Special Guest The Struts and Zero 9:36 will perform at Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 21 at Noon. You can buy tickets at Ticketmaster.com or the Official Ticketmaster app....
Nebraska Stateknopnews2.com

More than $12.6M in federal grants awarded to support Nebraska’s aviation system

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Recently, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced they would award Nebraska more than $12.6 million in federal grants through the FY2021 Airport Improvement Program (AIP). The grants will provide funding for runway and taxiway improvements, navigational aids, snow removal equipment and other improvements at the Broken Bow Municipal Airport, Central City Municipal Airport, McCook Ben Nelson Regional Airport, O’Neill Municipal Airport, Western Nebraska Regional Airport in Scottsbluff, and the Wahoo Municipal Airport.