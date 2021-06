As is the case with boys basketball, the Lion girls face a brief, frantic season.The St. Helens High School girls basketball team is in the same scheduling pickle as the Lions boys basketball squad: a lot of games crammed within a month's time. "We've only had a handful of practices, and that's how the season is going to be," Kyle Brayton, girls basketball coach, said. "A lot of the girls are going to get their experience in the games, then in practice we can just try to fine tune what we can – it's going to be a very...