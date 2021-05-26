One-Hour Workout: Revving Your Swim Engine

Use a dumbbell to maximize your ab burn for this 15-minute core workout, created by BCRPA-certified trainer and body-positive coach, Kelsey Ellis. It's a ladder-style workout that targets the upper and lower abdominals and obliques. You'll go up the ladder by doing 15 seconds of work, followed by 15 seconds of rest, 30 seconds of work, followed by 15 seconds of rest, and 45 seconds of work, followed by 15 seconds of rest. Then you'll go down the ladder by doing 30 seconds of work, followed by 15 seconds of rest, and finally, 15 seconds of work, followed by 15 seconds of rest, before moving on to the next interval. Grab one dumbbell — Ellis used a 10-pounder — but choose a weight based on your fitness ability. This is Part 3 of her ladder series, so if you want to make this a 45-minute workout session, complete Part 1: legs and Part 2: arms.