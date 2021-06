After years of planning and collaboration, the new county-wide emergency radio system will launch this week. The new radio system goes online on Tuesday at 9am. Officials say the new digital 800-megahertz P25 radio system replaces the previously used analog UHF system that has been used for over two decades. The system, which cost $7.7 million, allows emergency responders to communicate with each other and surrounding public safety agencies, including State agencies. Our previous system does not allow this communication directly between agencies.