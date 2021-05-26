Cancel
Macomb, IL

Macomb Police Announce Two Arrests Following Burglary Investigation

By Sean Kernan
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Macomb Police have announced a pair of arrests in connection with a burglary investigation. According to information from the Macomb Police Department, an officer conducting a foot patrol when the officer observed two male suspects hiding behind a residence. It was determined at that time that no crime was being committed. However, the incident was logged for further investigation and in the course of that investigation it was determined that 20 year old Treshawn T Howard of Macomb was the suspect in a vehicle robbery in which a firearm had been stolen. Further on in the investigation, detectives conducted a consent search of a residence. A stolen semi-automatic handgun with a high-capacity magazine was discovered at the residence, along with additional stolen property. Investigators also determined Devin M. Mosley (20) was in possession of over 400 grams of cannabis, in addition to participating in a cannabis grow operation at the residence in question.

