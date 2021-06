The majority of the League of Legends community was shocked after Team Liquid benched Alphari this past weekend following the team’s first game of the 2021 LCS Summer Split. A reason for the benching wasn’t given by head coach Jatt, who said in the announcement that the decision was based on multiple factors and not only gameplay. But former Liquid ADC Doublelift chimed in on the discussion and said TL should play Alphari based on his performance from the previous split, which ranked him first or second in most statistics, according to gol.gg.